NEW BERN - Sarah Ann Ramsey, 89, a New Bern resident, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, with her family at her side. She was born June 2, 1930, in Alliance, Ohio. She graduated from the University of Mount Union in 1951 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She taught high school mathematics in Stamford, CT, retiring in 1987. She was a devoted tennis player at Harbourtown Racquet Club for over 25 years. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Robert; her sons, Steve and Timothy (Tracey) Ramsey; and daughters, Beth (Mark) Kreinbihl and Sally (Jonathan) Skerritt; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held on November 9. Donations may be made to the New Bern Historical Society. Announcement by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019