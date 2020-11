Or Copy this URL to Share

Sarah Elizabeth Odum, 82, of New Bern, died on Nov. 2, 2020.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Eleanor Jones of Maysville.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Kahlert Funeral Chapel. The family will be receiving friends immediately following the service.

Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.



