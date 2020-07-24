1/
Sarah White
MAYSVILLE - Sarah Frances White, 85, of Maysville, died July 21, 2020.
Funeral was held at 11 a.m. July 24 at First Baptist Church, Maysville. Interment was private.
Survivors include sons, John White of New Braunfels, Texas, Joe White Jr., Elton White, Douglas White; daughter, Cheryl White, all of Maysville; sisters, Mary Patterson of Colleyville, Texas and Lennie Rackley of Jacksonville.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.


Funeral services provided by
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
