Sandy was born in Detroit, Michigan on October 19, 1940. She died in hospice care at home in New Bern, NC on December 3, 2019 after a brief illness. Her parents were Curtis and Anna Price, both deceased, and she was preceded in death by her sister, Joanne Czarnecki.

Sandy is survived by her loving husband Bob and their caring family: Sons David Blais and wife Natalie of Mequon, WI, and Michael Blais and wife Holly of Plano, TX; and grandchildren Jackson Blais of Winston-Salem, NC, Kathryn Blais of Oswego, IL, Caleb Blais of Evanston, IL, and Sofia Bucher of Mequon, WI. All were here with Sandy in New Bern and cared for her during her last days. She is also survived by her nephews Joseph Czarnecki and Curtis Czarnecki, and was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Eileen Blais of Brookfield, WI.

She and Bob were married in 1960, enjoying over 59 years of a loving and exemplary marriage. In that time they lived in a total of seven states and three foreign countries, enjoying life-changing cultures and learning new languages. She always said that she learned to cook and enjoy different foods while shopping in Turkish,Urdu and French.

Sandy graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Wayne State University with a degree in English and Journalism. Her attention to detail and love of language served her well over her varied career, which included original writing, technical writing, and managing groups of writers for the State of Michigan, Wayne State University Press and a variety of companies and organizations, and as a journalist for several community papers in Michigan.

Sandy and Bob retired to New Bern in 1999 where she enjoyed becoming a Master Gardener, volunteering at the county and Tryon Palace gardens. Her other community activities included volunteering with the Interfaith Refugee Ministry, The Literacy Council, Public Radio East, and the New Bern Police Department. She is a member of the Neuse River Hall of Fame.

Sandy always had time for her family, friends and beloved rescue dogs, Casey, Heidi and Shiloh. They brought her great happiness. Her hobbies included quilting and sewing, travel, cooking, collecting North Carolina pottery, and creating and enjoying artwork. As an active book club member for many years she would read as many as three books at a time. It was not only the books that gave her pleasure but the friendship of the members as well.

Sandy was a lovingly thoughtful Mom, wife, grandmother, and friend. Her family and friends cherish memories of her kind heart, friendly smile and occasional demonstrations of her stubbornness. May she rest in peace.

Donations in Sandy's memory may be made to Craven County Hospice, The , Public Radio East or the .

A "Celebration of Her Life" with family and close friends will be held at a later date. Her family would like to recognize Craven County Hospice and CarolinaEast Hospital for the compassionate care provided in her final days.

Services have been provided by Cotten Funeral Home of New Bern.

