RIVER BEND - On Monday, July 29, 2019, Sean was called to his eternal reward in heaven. He was a loyal and devoted member of St. Paul Catholic Church since retiring to River Bend in 1990. Upon arriving from his native County Meath, Ireland, in 1948, Sean completed his education at City College New York where he majored in accounting. After a long career in his chosen field, he retired from the stock brokerage firm of M. J. Meehan & Co. on Wall Street in 1989.

Sean was also an accomplished musician, having played extensively with his own band throughout New York, New Jersey, & Connecticut in his younger days. He continued playing music in retirement and could be heard playing with the Celtic Minstrels in the Trent River Coffee Company in New Bern on a monthly basis over the past several years. He was also a member of the ARC of Craven County, having served as vice-president, president, and treasurer over a period of twenty years. He was also very involved in the Man to Man Group.

Sean is survived by his beloved daughters, Maryanne Ford and husband, Eric Ford, of Milford, PA/New Bern, NC; Kathleen Mac Mahon and husband, Robert Wosyluk of West Milford, NJ; six grandsons; Robby Wosyluk, Eric Ford, Jr., Brendan Ford, Dillon Wosyluk, Ryan Wosyluk, and William Ford; sisters Dolly McGuinness, Maureen Murchan, Kitty O'Connell, and Julia Murtagh in Ireland, Agnes Curran in Wales, and all of their families. He was predeceased by his first wife, Mary B. Lynch Mac Mahon; sons John W. and Gerard M.; second wife, Betty; his brothers Eugene, in Ireland, and Patrick in NJ.

The family will have a visitation at Saint Paul Catholic Church on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 9:30 AM, followed immediately by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM, with Fr. Tom Tully officiating. Inurnment will be in West Milford, NJ at a future date at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Pollock Best of New Bern.



