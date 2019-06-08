Sean Edward Lewis, 28, of Havelock, North Carolina, passed away on June 5, 2019 peacefully in his sleep.
The memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on June 15, 2019 At the Cherry Branch Beach in Havelock, North Carolina followed by a small reception at the Lewis Family home. Funeral arrangements have been made by Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Sean was born in Chesapeake, Virginia on December 20, 1990. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, playing sports and spending time with his friends and family.
Sean is survived by Mother Susanne White and step-father Gerard White, Father Mark Lewis and step-mother Kasi Lewis, his sisters Ashley Lewis-Valdez, and Stephanie Lewis, 2 step-sisters Courtney and Martha, Two step-brothers Brendan and BJ, Brother-in-Law Josh Valdez, Nephews Landon and Austin Lewis-Valdez and Jarret James Hedgepath, Niece Jaden Valdez and the rest of his relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Hope Mission Ministries, 1410 Bridges Street, Morehead City, NC 28557. The family of Sean Edward Lewis wishes to thank our family and friends for their generous love and support.
Published in Sun Journal from June 8 to June 9, 2019