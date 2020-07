Or Copy this URL to Share

Selah Benjamin Scott Sr., 83, of 260 Chinchilla Dr., Bayboro, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his residence.

Graveside service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Dudley Family Cemetery, Chinchilla Dr., Bayboro.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Evelyn Salona "Babe" Dudley Scott of the home.

Arrangements are by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, New Bern.



