Sereda Wooten Palmer, 91, of New Bern died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at her residence.

Her funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday at New Bern Memorial Cemetery, 1112 Chelsea Road, New Bern. Viewing will be at the service.

She is survived by her family.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.





