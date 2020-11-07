Sharon Devon Nelson Cox

DOVER- Sharon Devon Nelson Cox, 67 of 11450 Highway 55 West, Dover, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Service will be held 12 noon Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from Beautiful Valley Free will Baptist Church, burial to follow in Evergreen Memorial Estates in Grifton. She is survived by her husband- Thomas Cox of the home one son-Antwan Cox of Ayden. Visitation will be held Monday November 9, 2020 from 4 to 6 pm from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. R. Swinson Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.