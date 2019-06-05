Mr. Shaun Gregory Nurse died peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on May 31st, 2019 in New Bern, NC at the age of 56.
Mr. Nurse is survived by his wife, Evelyn Townsend, of New Bern; children Michael Hagans, Michelle Nurse, Shaun Nurse, Devanté Nurse, Tavaron Marshall, William Marshall, Tara Ward (Robert) and Edwina Aguayo; siblings Carol Woods (Rodney) of Ooltewah, Tennessee, Peter Nurse (Natalie) and Mary Claire Hurst of Antigua, West Indies. He was preceded in death by his parents: Noreen and Winston Nurse.
Shaun Nurse was born on April 17th, 1963 in Trinidad to Noreen Nurse (née Gomes) and Winston Nurse. Shortly thereafter, he moved to Antigua where he proudly calls home. He graduated from Saint Joseph's Academy in Antigua and joined the United States Army and had a career in the medical field as a Licensed Practical Nurse.
A funeral with full military honors is scheduled for 1:00 PM on June 7th, 2019 at Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 208 Perrytown Loop Road, New Bern, NC 28563. Burial will follow in the family cemetery. Repast will take place in the church annex. Reverend Horace Brockington will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Shaun Nurse's life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Oscar's Mortuary, 1700 Oscar Drive, New Bern, NC 28563.
