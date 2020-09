Sheila Cowen

Or Copy this URL to Share

Sheila Moore Wray Cowen, 53, died Sept 22, 2020, South Carolina.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Johnson Cemetery, Vanceboro. Survivors include husband, Mark A. Cowen; father, James C. Moore Sr.; mother, Constance Hickman-Moore; son, Eric J. Williams Sr.; stepdaughters, Gina "Sammy' Smith, Julia King; stepson, Caleb Cowen; sister, Carolyn Moore-Lowery; brothers, James C. Moore Jr., Marcellus Moore.

Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary, New Bern.



