Sheila Rose Riggs, 67, of New Bern, NC, passed peacefully surrounded by love on Monday, March 30th, 2020. Sheila was born May 11th, 1952 at St. Luke's Hospital in New Bern, NC.
Sheila was a devoted mother and grandmother who delighted in being with her family. Sheila's smile could light up a room. Her sense of humor was one of a kind. Sheila was a skilled and dedicated RN for over 40 years. Sheila worked most of her life from the age of 15 to 65. Sheila will be missed immensely. She was a perfect example of a mother. She taught many people the importance of knowing and loving Christ our Savior.
Sheila is survived by her daughter Karen Jarvis; and two grandchildren Ethan Jarvis Page and Lillian Taylor Page; four siblings Rayburn Riggs, Susan Riggs, Ronald Riggs, and Darlene Riggs.
Sheila is preceded in death by her life partner William Jarvis; her parents Courtney and Beatrice Riggs. A service will be held at a later date to be announced.
