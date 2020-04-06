Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelba F. Witherington. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GRIFTON - Shelba F. Witherington, 82, went to be with the Lord on Sunday April 5, 2020. Services will be private. Shelba was a native of Craven County and a graduate of Farm Life High School. She was a dedicated wife and mother and helped out on the family farm. She then went on to work for Farm Service Agency as a program technician for 27 years. Shelba was very active in her community and church and often would sew and make crafts for bazaars and would help in any other way she could. She was a huge sports fan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Lynn Allen. She is survived by her husband, Jack L. Witherington of Vanceboro; sons, Greg Witherington and Chris Witherington both of Grifton; grandson, Dustin Witherington and wife Miranda, of Vanceboro; and a great-granddaughter, Lillian. Memorials may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, Women, PO Box 643, Vanceboro, NC 28586. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020

