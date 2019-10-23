NEW BERN - Sherri Yvette Midgett, 56, of 1106 I St, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the mortuary. Ritualistic services will be conducted 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Star Zion M. B. Church, 701 Miller St. by the Order of Eastern Star.
Her funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church, 1015 Church St. The interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019