Sherwood Dean Mumford, 67, of Kinston, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at UNC Lenoir Health Care. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mills Memorial Garden. Viewing is from 3-5 p.m. Thursday June 18, 2020, at the funeral home. Family will meet and greet relatives and friends from 3-4 p.m.

He is survived by his wife Annie Mumford.

Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.



