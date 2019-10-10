Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherwood Jerome Lancaster. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM St. James Episcopal Church Ormond Beach , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Jerome, or Romie, as he is known by many in Craven County, was born on November 15, 1926 in Vanceboro, North Carolina to Grover Cleveland Lancaster and Jesse Ipock Lancaster.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Rountree Lancaster, his daughter Amy Lancaster Prendergast, her husband, Francis Richard Prendergast, Sr., his son, Samuel Grover Lancaster, his granddaughters, Alice Lossing Prendergast and Jessica Frances Prendergast, his grandson, Francis Richard Prendergast, Jr., and nieces, nephews and cousins. Romie is predeceased by his parents and his two brothers, Grover Cleveland Lancaster, Jr. and Rodman Lyon Lancaster.

Romie graduated from Farm Life School in 1943. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for two years before being drafted into the United States Army in May, 1945. Romie proudly served his country in General Patton's Third Regimen in

After graduating from UNC, Romie moved to Fernandina Beach, Florida where he met his wife Nancy, and accepted a position at Container Corporation. In 1965, Jerry accepted a position at Stone Container Corporation in Florence, South Carolina where he worked until he retired in 1991. After his retirement, Jerry and his wife, Nancy, moved back to Fernandina Beach, Florida and lived there until 2012, when they moved to Daytona Beach, Florida until his death.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Sherwood Jerome Lancaster will be held Saturday, October 19 at 11:00AM at St. James Episcopal Church in Ormond Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in memory of Sherwood Jerome Lancaster to St. James Episcopal Church, 38 South Halifax Drive, Ormond Beach, Florida 32176, or a .

Sherwood Jerome Lancaster, 92, passed away on September 30, 2019, at AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida.Jerome, or Romie, as he is known by many in Craven County, was born on November 15, 1926 in Vanceboro, North Carolina to Grover Cleveland Lancaster and Jesse Ipock Lancaster.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Rountree Lancaster, his daughter Amy Lancaster Prendergast, her husband, Francis Richard Prendergast, Sr., his son, Samuel Grover Lancaster, his granddaughters, Alice Lossing Prendergast and Jessica Frances Prendergast, his grandson, Francis Richard Prendergast, Jr., and nieces, nephews and cousins. Romie is predeceased by his parents and his two brothers, Grover Cleveland Lancaster, Jr. and Rodman Lyon Lancaster.Romie graduated from Farm Life School in 1943. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for two years before being drafted into the United States Army in May, 1945. Romie proudly served his country in General Patton's Third Regimen in World War II until November, 1946. After serving his country, Romie returned to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry in 1949. Romie was a loyal and devoted fan of the North Carolina Tar Heels throughout his life.After graduating from UNC, Romie moved to Fernandina Beach, Florida where he met his wife Nancy, and accepted a position at Container Corporation. In 1965, Jerry accepted a position at Stone Container Corporation in Florence, South Carolina where he worked until he retired in 1991. After his retirement, Jerry and his wife, Nancy, moved back to Fernandina Beach, Florida and lived there until 2012, when they moved to Daytona Beach, Florida until his death.A memorial service celebrating the life of Sherwood Jerome Lancaster will be held Saturday, October 19 at 11:00AM at St. James Episcopal Church in Ormond Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in memory of Sherwood Jerome Lancaster to St. James Episcopal Church, 38 South Halifax Drive, Ormond Beach, Florida 32176, or a . Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations