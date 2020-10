Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley Ann Sconyers Dove, 73, of the Pembroke Community, New Bern, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

She is survived by her daughter Carolyn Sconyers of New Bern; three brothers, Jimmie Sconyers, Sylvestery Sconyers and Ricky Sconyers all of New Bern; and one granddaughter.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



