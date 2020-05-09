Shirley Ann Benton James, 82, of Jacksonville, a native of New Bern, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her residence.

A walk thru viewing will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Oscars Mortuary from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at St. Julia A.M.E. Zion Church, 112 Kerr St. Jacksonville. The interment will be held at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Due to the Coronavirus, all services are following the Governor's guidelines of (six) 6ft. apart and a limit of 50 attendees. The service may be viewed by logging on your Facebook account and then on Oscar's Mortuary's Facebook page.

