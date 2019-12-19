NEW BERN - Shirley Ann Haslip Jones, 209 North Second Street, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Duke University Hospital, Durham.
Family and friends may express condolences at the home of her daughter, Erica Jefferson, 1905 Pine Tree Drive, New Bern.
Her funeral service is 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at UPHC, 801 Hwy. 70 East, New Bern. The interment will follow at Bryant Chapel AME Zion Church Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey N. Jones Sr. of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019