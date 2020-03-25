Shirley Grimsley Kite Elks, 81, of Vanceboro, NC, passed away at Carolina East Medical Center on March 22, 2020.
Due to current Health Guidelines in NC a private service will be held at a later date.
Shirley was a lifetime resident of Vanceboro and the daughter of the late Roy and Gladys Grimsley of Vanceboro.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Eddie Lee Kite and Albert Chester Elks; son, Preston Earl Kite; two sisters, Maybelle Hunnings and Mattie Kite and a brother, Johnny Grimsley.
She is survived by her son, Stanley Kite and wife, Dianne; brother, Leroy Grimsley; step-children, Danny Elks, Henry Elks, Bobby Elks, Linda Woolard, and Peggy Heath; daughter-in-law, Frances Kite; grandchildren, Brandon Kite, Crystal Mariner and Daniel Kite; many nephews, nieces and great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
She had a great appreciation for the services received by the Vanceboro Rescue Squad and had requested prior to her final moments in life that in lieu of flowers, considerations for memorial contributions to be made to the Vanceboro Rescue Squad, PO Box 439, Vanceboro, NC 28586.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020