Shirley Jean Jordan, 81, of Greensboro, a native of Pollocksville, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Wesley Long Hospital.
Her funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Clinton Chapel Memorial AMEZ Church, 315 Hudson St., Pollocksville. The interment will follow at the Goshen Cemetery.
The family procession will depart from the residence of Clifford Jordan, Jr., 362 Goshen Road, Pollocksville at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019