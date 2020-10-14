Shirley May (Utter) Plant, age 85 years, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Friday, October 9, 2020.

She was born March 17, 1935 in Newburgh, NY. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Almerick Fred "Fuzzy" Plant, Sr. and their son, Ricky Lee Plant.

She is survived by their daughter, Kathleen June and husband, "Sonny" Babcock; their son, Fred Plant, Jr.; and their son, Joe Plant, Sr. and his wife, Jane. In addition, she is survived by 17 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and church in upstate NY, FL and NC. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, 1821 Rhem Avenue, New Bern, NC.

The family will not be having a memorial service.

The family requests any memorial donations be given to Calvary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1089, New Bern, NC 28560, earmarked Shirley Plant.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.



