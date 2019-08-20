Shirley O'Daniel Mitchell, 82, of Havelock, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at Carolina East Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Shirley was born April 28, 1937, to John Julian & Katie Elizabeth O'Daniel of Cleveland, TN. She was a devout Christian who embraced the spirit of giving to anyone that had a need. She worked for over 35 years as a Sales Representative for various companies that supply our military commissaries.
She is survived by her daughter, Tabitha Mitchell Dildy and husband Eddie of Newport; son, Tracy Duane Mitchell of New Bern; four grandchildren, Katie Schafer, Amber Mitchell, Sarah Dildy and Nathan Mitchell; six great-grandchildren, Abbi, Sophia, Riley, Izaiah, Joseph, and Aubree of whom where the lights of her life; and three sisters, Jean Kelley, Charlotte Samples and Joy Haddock.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Retired MGSgt Robert Wayne Mitchell; three brothers, Jack, Johnny and Kenneth; and two sisters, Josephine and Elizabeth.
There will be a short invocation promptly at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, followed by a visitation with the family until 8 p.m. at Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City, NC.
Flowers are welcome or a donation in her memory may be made to at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, Havelock, NC.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019