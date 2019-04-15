Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley P. Blackwell. View Sign

Shirley P. Blackwell, 90, a McCarthy Court resident, died Sunday afternoon, April 14th, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Born April 29, 1928, Shirley was a native of Milford Connecticut, she earned her Bachelor's at Syracuse University in Special Education, with double Master's Degree, from John Hopkins. She later married, a widow, Robert S. Blackwell Jr. (deceased) January 1970, then settled in Bowie, Maryland. After retirement they moved to Fairfield Harbour in New Bern.

Although Shirley loved the arts, music and opera; her main passion was writing poetry. For several years she was a freelance book critic for the New Bern Sun Journal. She was also a member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of New Bern.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Dwynne M. Blackwell-Furberg (Roman) of Bellingham, Washington, and Andrea M. Blackwell, Eugene, Oregon, and son, Vincent DePaul Blackwell (Lisa) of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania and grandchildren, Audrey E. Furberg, Veronica M. Estrada and Dana Hill. And her brother Charles W. Diggs (Regina) of Jacksonville, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the CCHC Foundation,

