Shirley Pake

BETTIE - Shirley "Kathy" Pake, 68, of Bettie, died Sept. 30, 2020, at her home.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Welcome Home Free Will Baptist Church of Bettie with burial following at Welcome Home Cemetery.
Survivors include husband of 47 years, John Pake of Bettie; sons, Tyler Pake of Apex, Robert Pake of Bettie, Joshua Pake of State College, Pennsylvania; stepmother, Jody Denning; brother, Tim Overman, both of Newport; sister, Jeannie Kelly of Cary.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.