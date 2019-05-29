MERRITT - Shontina Green Green, 58, of 18802 Hwy. 55, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center. Viewing hours are from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, May 30 at Oscar's Mortuary and resume Friday one hour prior to the service at the church. The funeral will be held at noon on Friday, May 31, at West Street Christian Church in New Bern. Interment will follow at the Greene Family Cemetery, Oriental. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Green, of the home. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2019