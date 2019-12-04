Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:45 PM Bethany Christian Church Jasper , NC View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Bethany Christian Church Jasper , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JASPER - Former Craven County Commissioner Sidney Richard French Jr., a retired farmer and Craven County public servant passed away at the age of 92 on December 3, 2019 at his home in western Craven County.

A native of Craven County, Sidney was born on October 2, 1927 to Sidney and Ada French. Following graduation from Jasper High School, Sidney married his high school sweetheart Margaret Sutton on February 13, 1947. After their marriage Sidney served in the Merchant Marines for a short period of time before he came back to farm with his father. In addition to operating the farm Sidney worked for L. Harvey Fertilizer as a fertilizer distributer across eastern North Carolina. He also hauled tobacco to warehouses in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Later in life Sidney started another business to haul dirt and rock; a job he kept until he was 84 years of age.

Sidney and Margaret worked tirelessly together on the French Farm for 71 years to raise and provide for their family. Sidney was proud of his family heritage of agriculture and the preservation of his family's farm. In 2012 the French Farm was registered with the state of North Carolina as a Century Farm.

Sidney served Craven County over a span of 50 years in appointed and elected offices. In the 1950's and 60's he served on the Jasper School Board, then in the late 60's and early 70's he served on the Craven County Soil & Water Conservation Board for 4 years and the Craven County Agriculture Stabilization Board for 15 years. He then served out the unexpired term of former county commissioner Johnny Daugherty in 1974. He was first elected in November 1980 to serve western Craven County as a Commissioner and would serve consecutively until December 1994. During his tenure he served three terms as Chairman and four terms as Vice Chairman. Then in 1998 Sidney won a seat, representing western Craven County on the Craven County Board of Education where he served until November 2006.

Sidney served on numerous boards which included the Craven Community College Board of Trustees for 29 years, Craven County Farm Bureau Board of Directors for 35 years, President of Craven County Farm Bureau Board of Directors for 18 years, North Carolina Railroad Board of Directors, North Carolina Relations Council, Craven County Planning Board, Craven County Mental Health Board, Craven County Aging Board, Craven County Health Board, Neuse River Council of Government, Craven County Nursing Home Board, Craven County Solid Waste Authority Board, Craven County Committee of 100, Craven Evaluation and Training Center, Highway 17 Commission, Rural Development Commission, Tryon Palace Commission, Kellenberger Foundation, New Bern Library Board, Cove City Library Board, and the Fireman's Relief Fund. He also served as a charter member of the No. 9 Township Fire Department and New Bern-Craven County Rescue Squad.

In 2009, Sidney was inducted into the Order of the Longleaf Pine by Governor Beverly Eaves Perdue.

A committed follower of Jesus Christ, he served all his life at Bethany Christian Church of Jasper as an Elder, Deacon, Trustee, Sunday School Teacher, Chair of General Board, and Christian Men's Fellowship President. He also served in state and district leadership positions with the Disciples of Christ Denomination.

Sidney was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret French and his oldest son, Richard "Dickie" French.

He is survived by his son, Rev. Danny French and wife Kathy; daughter, Sydney Marguerite French; and daughter-in-law, Elaine French. He is also survived by his grandsons, County Commissioner Jason Jones (Jennifer) and Paul French (Leigh); granddaughters, Alicia Cox (David), Holly Webb (Jonathan), Danielle Simpson (Robbie), and Manda Peluso (Brian); twelve great-grandchildren, Calen, Heather, Alivia, Allie, Codey, Millie, Emily, Hannah, Cadence, Emma, Anneliese, Baby Peluso; and his sisters, Alice Barrington and Jean Thomas. Additionally, he is survived by his wife's siblings, Dan Sutton (Lucille), Rodney Sutton (Marietta) and Mary Creech (James).

The family wishes to thank his care givers Evelyn, Anita, Joyce, Teresa, Natalie, Kathy, Craven County Hospice, Dr. David Oliver, Dr. Phillip Bounous and Staff.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 7th at Bethany Christian Church followed by the funeral service at 7 p.m. with Pastor Lee Kirkman officiating. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Asbury Family Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

