Sina Zubia

New Bern, NC - Sina Lockey Zubia, 59, passed away Friday October 23, 2020, at her family home with her daughter by her side.
Sina was a longtime resident of Pamlico County, where she was a 1979 graduate of Pamlico County High School. After graduation, Sina moved to Dallas,TX, where she graduated from Nursing School and received the Nightingale Award. Sina had three sons and a daughter and they were her everything. She was happily married for 33 amazing years to her husband, Paul. Sina was loved by many, had a big heart, and would always open her home to anyone. Her greatest joys in life were her grandchildren; to them she was "Nanny". She will be greatly missed. Sadly, Sina was preceded in death by her three sons, John Paul Zubia, Daniel S. "Buddha" Rios, Santiago "CJ" Rios Jr.; her father,Virgil Usher Lockey and her mother, Virginia Rae Lockey.
Sina is survived by her husband, Rosario (Paul) Zubia; daughter, Christina "Cha-Cha" Zubia (Hector Olguin); her brother,Virgil Lockey(Wendy Lockey); and her sister, Frankie Resendiz. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Makayla Rae Rios, Yazmin-Rae Guadalupe Olguin, Leland Ray Rios, Yianelli Rae Olguin, Marcos Luis Garcia Jr., Michael Noah Garcia, Johnny-Angel Ray Olguin, Cash Cuthrell-Zubia, Selena, Jayla, Erick, Aliana, Analise, Chris, Alina, JR, Malanies, Claren, JD, CJ, Leviah, and Kolby; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Pollock-Best Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, and other times at the family home. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Pollock-Best Chapel. Burial will follow at the Cowell Cemetery in Alliance. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
Memorials, in Sina's name, may be made to Pollock~Best Funeral Home.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Zubia Family.