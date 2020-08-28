Sirron Le'Cel Fields, 30, of New Bern died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at his residence.

Service may be viewed on Oscars Facebook page.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at the Boone Family Cemetery, 340 Perrytown Loop Road, Perrytown Community, New Bern.

He is survived by his father, Hancel Fields of the home; three brothers, Norris Flythe, James Flythe, both of New Bern and Hancel Fields Jr., Philadelphia, Pa.; two sisters, Yaminah Flythe and Shawanika Prewitt, both of New Bern; paternal grandmother, Hazel Fields, New Bern.

Masks are required. Chairs are limited. Please bring chair, umbrella and water.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store