Sonia Glennette Johnston, 64, of Bayboro passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at her sister's home.

Sonia retired from Cherry Point after 30 years of service with Fleet Readiness Center as a Production Controller.

Her family was her world and she loved them all dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Glenn Johnston and Nancy Mitchell Johnston.

She is survived by her brother, Reginald Glenn Johnston; sister, Robbie Johnston York; nephews, Steven Wayne Miles and Robert Andrew Miles; aunts/uncles, Paulette (Frank) Jackson and Ernestine (Wayne) Brock; and last but not least, her adopted four-legged black cat, "AJ", whom she shared joint custody with her sister, Robbie.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 16th at Bryant Funeral Home and at other times at the home of her sister, 404 Main St., Bayboro.

A private inurnment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to P.A.W.S.,PO Box 888, Oriental, NC 28571, Hospice of Pamlico, PO Box 6, Bayboro, NC 28515 or Pamlico Rescue, PO Box 302, Bayboro, NC 28515.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

