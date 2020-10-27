Sophia Sue Duffy Taylor, 96, New Bern, North Carolina, died peacefully on October 25 surrounded by her children.
Mrs. Taylor was born in New Bern, the youngest of the five children of Dr. Richard N. Duffy and Minnette C. Duffy. She graduated from New Bern High School, where she was voted the most popular of her senior class. She attended Salem College before going on to graduate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in English. While at Carolina, she was a member of Chi Omega sorority and throughout her life, was a great Tar Heel fan and rarely missed watching a football or basketball game.
After college, Mrs. Taylor worked for the News & Observer as a writer for the social column. She then settled in Newport News, Virginia with her children. In 1974, she married Philip Reade Taylor, a childhood friend and resident of Raleigh. While in Raleigh, she worked for Park House, a design and antique shop. She had a passion for antiques which she shared with her children and loved to attend auctions.
She was also a member of the Colonial Dames of America in the state of North Carolina and the Carolina Country Club in Raleigh, NC.
Mrs. Taylor grew up spending her summers in Morehead City and Atlantic Beach, NC. She and her husband, Philip, enjoyed boating, socializing at the Coral Bay Club and just being at the beach. She passed on her love of the water to her children who have continued the tradition of spending time during the summer at the beach.
Mrs. Taylor was predeceased by her husband, Philip R. Taylor, and her son, Nathaniel Jones Macon. She is survived by her children, Lillian Macon Carter and husband Jim, Sophia (Susie) Macon Vann and husband Graves, Richard Bryan Macon and wife Kim and 2 step daughters, Barbara Rives Taylor and Caroline Woods Taylor. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ashley Carter Gossin, Lauren Carter Rutter, Charlotte Vaughn Paramore, Jeffre Alan Vaughn, Jr., Bryan Richardson Vaughn, Margaret Duffy Macon, Catherine King Macon, Sophia Bryan Macon; 7 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Dora W. Taylor.
She was also predeceased by her former husband and father of her children, Nathaniel Macon.
Donna Meadows was Mrs. Taylor's compassionate, loving and constant caregiver for almost 14 years. The family extends much love and appreciation for the devotion and care she gave to our mother. We would also like to thank Melinda Wheeler of Assisting At Home and the wonderful and professional caregivers she provided through the years, particularly Gloria Tucker, Becky West, Stephanie and Candice Washington and Denise Bryant.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be holding a private funeral The family asks that memorials be made in her name to Christ Episcopal Church, New Bern, NC
Online condolences may be directed to www.pollockbest.com.