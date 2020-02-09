Stanislawa Piwowarczyk Dumicz, 72, passed Friday, February 7, 2020
surrounded by her family.
Stanislawa was born in Skalnik, Poland to a hard working family of farmers. She was the first person in her village to complete higher education.
She married her husband, Boleslaw and raised two children in communist Poland. After communism fell, she followed her father's footsteps to America in 1989.
Her father was born to polish immigrants who worked in the coalmines of Pennsylvania and migrated back to Poland while he was still a child.
Stanislawa brought her entire family to the U. S. in 1990 and 1991. She worked hard frequently minimum wage jobs to provide for her family and to send her children to college. Both of her sons received higher education degrees.
She was a loving mother, wife and grandmother and she will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Boleslaw; two sons, Piotr and Tomasz, daughter-in-law, Keila and three grandchildren, Connor, Tristan and Vivian; brother, Franciszek and Jozef Piwowarczyk and sister Maria Sudyka.
The Rosary and viewing is 10:00 AM, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Oscar's Memorial Chapel 1700 Oscar Drive. Her Mass of Christian burial is 1:00 PM, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church 3005 Country Club Road, New Bern. Online condolences are accepted at www.oscarsmortuary.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020