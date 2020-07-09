Stella Martin Boyd, 72, of New Bern died Friday, July 3, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Viewing will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary and at the church Saturday an hour prior to the service.

Her service is noon Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Davenport Temple Church of God, 2575 West 5th St. Washington, N.C. The interment will follow at the Black Bottom Cemetery, Belhaven.

She is survived by her sons, Willie O'Neal, Stephen Boyd, Jimmy Boyd Jr., James Boyd, Darren Boyd and Von Flager; daughters, Dorthea Gopie and Loretta Pasley; twenty-one grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.

COVID 19 mandates will be followed, gloves and masks must be worn.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.





