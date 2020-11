Or Copy this URL to Share

BAYBORO - Stephanie Ann Ervay Thrall, 55, died Nov. 9, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Services will be private.

Survivors include daughter, Sydney Owfi of Bridgeview, Illinois; son, Dylan James Ervay; stepdaughters, Jessia Thrall, both of Pennsylvania, Michelle Thrall of North Carolina; brother, Jim D'Acquisto; and sisters, Kelly Ervay, Marsha Lee, Shannon Ervay. Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary, New Bern.



