Stephen E. Kowal
Stephen E. Kowal, 84, of New Bern, North Carolina passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. Stephen was born in Springfield, Massachusetts to the late, Stephen C. and Rose A. Kadzik Kowal.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Cecile Kowal, son, Stephen Kowal, daughter, Patricia Peterson, children, James Hackbarth, Jeffery Hackbarth and Sandra Azzam, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In the care of Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.


Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
