Stephen E. Kowal, 84, of New Bern, North Carolina passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. Stephen was born in Springfield, Massachusetts to the late, Stephen C. and Rose A. Kadzik Kowal.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Cecile Kowal, son, Stephen Kowal, daughter, Patricia Peterson, children, James Hackbarth, Jeffery Hackbarth and Sandra Azzam, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In the care of Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.





