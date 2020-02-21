Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Henry Fowler Jr.. View Sign Service Information Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations 2015 Neuse Boulevard New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-5111 Send Flowers Obituary

NEW BERN – Stephen Henry Fowler Jr., 98 years old, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Riverpoint Crest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He is a native New Bernian and was born in 1921.

Steve spent his entire life in New Bern except for four years beginning in 1941. He worked in Baltimore at Glen L. Martin's inspecting aircraft. While there he was in the US Coast Guard Port Security. He returned to New Bern after WWII and owned a service station on Pollock Street, called Steve's Esso. Later, he owned a real estate brokerage of rental properties until his retirement in the 70's.

He enjoyed boating and is the last surviving charter member of the Eastern Carolina Yacht Club. Because of his love of the water, he raced hydroplane boats in the '50's, joined the Tarheel's Afloat in the 60's and later he enjoyed going on "Ship Trips" in the Caribbean.

Both he and his wife, Allie, enjoyed traveling most of the U.S. in their travel trailer and parts of Mexico. Their travels included several countries in Europe and Canada.

His parents Stephen Henry Fowler, Sr. and Alice Tillery Fowler preceded Steve in death. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Allie Mitchell Dilday Fowler; two daughters, Alice R. Fowler of Raleigh, NC and Annie F. High, her husband, Roland of Apex, NC; a granddaughter, Anna S. Weaver, her husband, Lee of Raleigh, NC; and two great-granddaughters Amanda and Alayna Weaver, both of Raleigh, NC.

A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Garber United Methodist Church, 4201 Country Club Road, New Bern, NC. The family is receiving friends at 3:30 pm in the Atrium of the fellowship hall and at 5:00 pm a memorial service is being held in the sanctuary with Rev. David Banks officiating. The family will hold a private burial at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be given to Garber United Methodist Church, 4201 Country Club Road, New Bern, NC 28562, or to a . Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to the family at



