RIVER BEND - Stephen Mark Lineback, 67, of River Bend passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Steve is survived by his wife Pat; his daughters, Kyle (Chris) and Kelly; his grandchildren, Bennett and Emerson; and his sisters, Vicki Nebes (Bob) and Lois Wall (Jack). He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Roberta Lineback and his sisters, Linda and Joy Lineback. Steve was born in Russiaville, Indiana and lived in Indianapolis, Indiana until retirement. Steve was an avid bird watcher, an amateur photographer, and loved living in Eastern North Carolina and River Bend. He loved greyhounds and had long been involved in greyhound adoption. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Online condolences can be made to the Lineback family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com. Arrangements handled by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019