Stephen Phillips, 67, of Arapahoe, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years and retired after 42 years as a welder for U.S. Civil Service – Cherry Point. He was currently working with American Steel in Vanceboro, NC.
He was loved by many and will be missed by family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Phillips; sons, James Phillips, Richard Ferrer and Frank Phillips; daughters, Kristen Ferrer and Laura Phillips; brother, John Phillips; 14 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Gary's Down East Seafood, Arapahoe, on Thursday, September 12th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019