Stephen Roderick Baldwin passed away on April 24, 2019, at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C. at the age of 61. He was preceded in death by his parents, V.X. Baldwin Sr. and Thelma Paul Baldwin; and sister, Barbara Brinson. He is survived by his sisters, Dorothy Hardison, Rose Marie Smith (Malcolm), Mary Lee Wachter; his brother, V.X. Baldwin Jr. (Lori); along with several nieces and nephews. He attended Broad Street Christian Church during his childhood. Steve was a cabinet maker and master wood working craftsman. He had an innate ability to take a 2x4 and create art. Steve enjoyed dirt biking and riding his red Harley Davidson and Bass fishing. He had a profound love for his two dogs, Lucky and Eddie. He will be truly missed. Services will be held at Broad Street Christian Church on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Mary Ann Koffenberger presiding. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or Broad Street Christian Church in New Bern.

