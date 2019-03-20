Stephen Ronald Hankinson

Stephen Ronald Hankinson, 72, of Vandemere, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019.
He is survived by his son, Michael Hankinson & wife, Vicki; daughter, Suzanne Shook & husband, Jeff; six grandchildren, Jessica, Steven, Shannon, Tara, Austin & Autumn; and two great-grandchildren, Derik and Michael Dean.
In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to the Vandemere Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 326, Bayboro, NC 28515.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
