Stephen Thomas "Steve" Mullen, Jr., 59, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Steve was born in New Bern, NC on February 6, 1961 to Arleen Lloyd Mullen and Stephen Thomas Mullen, Sr. He went to Washington Township High School in Sewell, NJ and went on to get his Architectural Design Degree from Pitt Community College in 1988.

Steve's career was centered on home building. He worked as an apprentice carpenter on a framing crew and then went into Architectural Drafting. His drafting accomplishments included over 50 houses featured in the Wake County, NC parade of homes during the 1990's and 2000's. Steve loved to fish and hunt. He had a big heart and was always ready to help anyone who was in need.

Steve is survived by siblings John "Mark" Mullen, and wife Cammy, of Wake Forest; Anita Mullen, of New Bern and Robert Mullen &Traci Moxley of New Bern. Steve also leaves behind niece Lindsey Mullen Todd, nephews Kevin, Matt and Mason Mullen; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home.

