Stephen Wayne O'Brien, 79, of New Bern, died March 18, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Christ Episcopal Church, with the pastor, Rev. Paul Canady, officiating. Inurnment will be in the church grave yard following the service.

Steve was born March 17, 1940, in Kansas City, Missouri to Robert and Juanita Lopshire O'Brien. He started his career as an insurance adjuster and retired as a Vice President of Claims. He never lost sight of his mid-western roots, even though he was very successful in his career. He volunteered at Craven Regional Medical Center, New Bern Historical Society, Historic Downtown Residents Association and Christ Episcopal Church.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine O'Brien; children, Stephen Patrick O'Brien, and wife, Gina, of Kaukauna, WI, Peggy O'Brien Hoffman, and husband, Jeff, of Cedarburg, WI; step-sons, Timothy Gleisner of Grand Rapids, MI, and Nicholas Kurczewski, and husband, Matthew Rosenstein, of Newark, NJ; 2 brothers, Robert O'Brien, and wife, Mary Lou, of Reno, Nevada, Bill O'Brien, and wife, Dena, of Mexico, MO; sister Julia Maguire, of North Bend, Washington; brother-in-law, Richard Walker of Fayetteville, NC; 10 grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the church following the service.

In addition to his parents, Steve is preceded in death by his daughter, Erin O. Murphy, and his sister, Anne Walker.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials in Steve's name be made to the Christ Episcopal Church Organ Fund, 320 Pollock Street, New Bern, NC 28560

Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City.

