Steve Mcneil Lewis Jr.
Steve McNeil Lewis Jr., died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 in Burlington.
He is survived by his father, Steve Lewis Sr. of Morehead City and mother, Angela Taylor Compton of the home; son, Sincere Lewis of the home; brother, Willie Lewis III of Morehead City;, and step-father Willie Compton of the home.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City.

Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
