Stuart Marshall Wheeler, 80, of New Bern, passed away at Duke University Hospital on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

He served his country faithfully in the United States Army. His career as a computer programmer spanned from the early day of computing to modern times. He enjoyed fishing, RC planes, and his time as a Cub and Boy Scout Leader. He truly loved his family and most of all his wife, Marilyn.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Marilyn Boone Wheeler.

Stuart is survived by his sons; Stuart Douglas Wheeler (Jennifer) of Wilmington, Craig Boone Wheeler (Dianna) of Wilmington, daughter, Amy Wheeler Simmons (Brian) of Bessemer City, brother Stafford Wheeler (Sandra), grandchildren; Brandon Wheeler (Brianna), Josh Wheeler, Kristen Wheeler (Chase Andrews), Kaitlyn Wheeler, Samuel Simmons, Nathan Simmons, Grace Simmons, and Hope Simmons.

The family will receive friends at the home, 407 Bayhill Ct., New Bern on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. A graveside service will be held at Jackson Cemetery in Jackson, NC on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00am.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.





