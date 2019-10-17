CLAYTON - Mrs. Sue Gregory Davenport, 92, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. A longtime resident of New Bern, Sue was a faithful member of West New Bern Presbyterian Church, until her declining health. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her husband, Plato W. "P.W." Davenport, her daughters, Pam Palmetier and Ashley Jackson; son, Scott Davenport; and her granddaughter, Caroline Palmetier.
Funeral services will be 10 AM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Lakeside Chapel in Greenleaf Memorial Park with Rev. David Fuentes officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
Sue is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Simmons, and husband Bill, of Kinston; her grandchildren, Jennifer Phillips, Scott, and Blair Davenport, Anna Jackson, Candace Palmetier, and Kevin Quinn; and five great-grandchildren.
Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Davenport Family.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019