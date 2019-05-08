Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Hollowell. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Born on May 25, 1926 in Newton Grove, NC, she attended East Carolina Teacher's College and graduated from Atlantic Christian College.

She married Edwin G. Hollowell on December 31, 1947. They were blessed with 4 children. She taught 3rd grade for 6 years.

Sue loved gardening, her cats, music, playing bridge, garden club, her breakfast club "The Oatmeal Group," and traveling. She was a member of Garber United Methodist Church. She was the oldest living member of the Newton Grove Chapter of the Eastern Star.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Luby and Nan Denning, her loving husband of 65 years, Edwin Greyson Hollowell and dear son, Michael Greyson Hollowell.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Frost of Crestview, FL, Kathy Morton (Fred) of New Bern, and Nancy Conger (Steve) of Indianapolis, IN. Sue has 8 grandchildren, Steve Andrews, Ashley Frost, Brandon Frost, Kindelle Morton McCullen, Blake Morton, Jessica Conger, Lindsey Conger, Haley Conger; and 9 great grandchildren. Mom was loved by all who knew her for her generous and sweet spirit.

Thank you to Mom's loyal and loving caregivers who became part of our family.

Thank you to 3HC Hospice who guided us and gave Mom gentle compassionate care.

A family service will be held at Lakeside Chapel in Greenleaf Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, in honor of Mom's life-long devotion to rescuing her beloved cats, donations can be made to the Colonial Capital Humane Society, PO Box 326, New Bern, NC 28563 or the Craven Pamlico Animal Services Center, 1639 Old Airport Rd., New Bern, NC 28562.

