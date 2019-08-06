Sue Jones Book, 71, of Beaufort, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Pittsboro, NC.
Sue was a journalist for the New Bern Sun Journal and was currently working for the Carteret County manager. Along with her late husband Ed, she has owned the Royal James Café, Beaufort's oldest eating establishment, for the past 36 years.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday at the Lynn Eury Park across from Beaufort Town Hall.
She is survived by her daughter, Kemmerlin Jenkinson and husband, Steve of Beaufort; step son, Ed Book and wife, Lori of Gainesville, FL; granddaughter, Tabitha Jenkinson of Charlotte; step grandson, Daniel Book of Gainesville, FL; step granddaughter, Alexandra Book of Gainesville, FL; two sisters, Cathy Bass and husband, Steve of Cary, NC; Lucretia McNairy and husband, Sam of Raleigh.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Book.
Donations in Sue's Memory may be made to the Carteret Health Cancer Center, 3500 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019