Susan Wetherington Wethington, age 54, of New Bern, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at her residence after a lengthy illness.
Susan was an outgoing individual and worked to help promote the development of the youth at Clark's UMC. She was highly respected by those who knew her for her caring and loving nature.
She is survived by Husband Charles Wethington; Three sons Charles Wethington II (Sarah), Christian Wethington, and Chad Wethington; Daughter Melissa Hunt (James); Parents James and Betty Wetherington; Brothers James Wetherington Jr., and Kenneth Wetherington (Lorri); Nephews Caleb Wetherington (Kristen), Cody Wetherington (Tiffany); Great Nephew Jaxon Wetherington; Father & Mother in-laws Terry & Margaret Wethington.
A Memorial Service for Susan will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Clark's UMC . The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church (106 Clarks Rd., New Bern, NC 28562).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Youth Fund at Clark's UMC (may be mailed to: 1304 Rollover Creek Rd., New Bern, NC 28562)
Published in Sun Journal from June 21 to June 22, 2019