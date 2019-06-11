Susie Claudyne (Butler) Simmons

Susie Claudyne Butler Simmons, 61, of 1040 South West Craven Middle School Road, died Friday, June 7, 2019, at her residence.
Viewing hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Peter's AME Zion Church, 617 Queen St. The interment will follow at Greenleaf Memorial Park.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Morris Simmons of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
