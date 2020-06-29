Susie Dixon Roberts
Susie Dixon Roberts, 86, of Grantsboro, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Nettie Dixon; husband, Richard Roberts Sr.; two grandsons, Joshua and Johnny Roberts; and sister-in-law, Betty Baldree.
She is survived by her son, Ricky Roberts and wife, Mary, daughters, Debbie Rowe and Patricia Toler; sister-in-law, Peggy Lee and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Matthew (Jen), Jennifer, Jenny, Jared (Cameron), Sarah, Laura, Kamen, Genia and Morgan; and great-grandchildren, Carly, Ledarius, Ryleigh, Brayden, Sonny, Trae, Gage, and Sylus.
A private memorial service has been held.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
