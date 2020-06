Or Copy this URL to Share

Susie Dixon Roberts, 86, of Grantsboro, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Nettie Dixon; husband, Richard Roberts Sr.; two grandsons, Joshua and Johnny Roberts; and sister-in-law, Betty Baldree.

She is survived by her son, Ricky Roberts and wife, Mary, daughters, Debbie Rowe and Patricia Toler; sister-in-law, Peggy Lee and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Matthew (Jen), Jennifer, Jenny, Jared (Cameron), Sarah, Laura, Kamen, Genia and Morgan; and great-grandchildren, Carly, Ledarius, Ryleigh, Brayden, Sonny, Trae, Gage, and Sylus.

A private memorial service has been held.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.



